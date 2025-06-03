San Francisco Giants Making Unfortunate Team History with Anemic Offense
After a 1-0 shutout loss on Monday night against the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants are in a historic offensive rut.
Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports California on social media:
The Giants lost 1-0. They've scored four runs or fewer in 15 consecutive games, their longest streak since 1965.
San Francisco mustered just five hits in the defeat, and no player registered more than one. Willy Adames (.206), Lamonte Wade Jr. (.167), Patrick Bailey (.188) are all starters hitting under .210 for Bob Melvin's group.
Despite the loss, the Giants are still in a solid position, and they enter Tuesday at 33-27 overall. They are in third place in the National League West, while the Padres are in second at 34-24.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Padres will send Ryan Bergert to the mound for his first major league start while the Giants will counter with Landen Roupp. He's gone 3-4 this season through 11 games. He owns a 3.54 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 56.0 innings.
In other National League West action, the Colorado Rockies will face the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Mets at 10-10. The Mets won the opener of that series on Monday in extra innings. It's a National League Championship Series rematch.
As for the Giants, they'll wrap up the four-game series with the Padres on Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park.
