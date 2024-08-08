San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos Blasts Home Run to Make Franchise History
Heliot Ramos homered for the second straight game on Wednesday, earning him a spot in the San Francisco Giants history books.
The San Francisco Giants center fielder went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, playing a key role in his team's eventual 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals. His solo shot in the top of the fifth produced the go-ahead run, and San Francisco never looked back.
Ramos entered the series against the Nationals batting .143 with a .325 OPS over his previous six games. He is batting .400 with a 1.400 OPS since the Giants landed in Washington, though.
The 24-year-old former top prospect has now belted 17 home runs in 76 games played in 2024.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ramos' 17 homers are the most by a Giants player under the age of 25 through their first 76 appearances of a season since Will Clark had 19 through the same number of games in 1988.
Clark may not have been a Hall of Famer, but he was a six-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. He racked up 2,176 hits, 284 home runs, 1,205 RBI and a 56.5 WAR over the course of his 15-year MLB career, batting .303 with an .880 OPS along the way.
By emulating Clark's early-career production, Ramos could be setting himself up to enjoy similar success moving forward.
As it stands, Ramos is batting .289 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI and an .853 OPS this season. The first-time All-Star entered Wednesday with a 2.5 WAR, which far exceeds the -0.9 WAR he posted across 34 games in 2022 and 2023.
Ramos and the Giants are set to close out their series with the Nationals at 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.