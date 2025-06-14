Fastball

SF Giants Pitcher Logan Webb Continues to Pace Recent Baseball History

The Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night to move into a share of first place in the National League West, as Webb worked seven strong innings.

Brady Farkas

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Oracle Park on June 7.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Oracle Park on June 7. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Casey Schmitt hit a grand slam off Yoshinobu Yamamoto and starting pitcher Logan Webb dominated over seven innings as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Friday night.

With the win, the Giants are 41-29. They now have an identical record to the Dodgers, and both teams have a share of first place in the National League West.

Webb moved 6-5 with the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. He walked three and struck out four, lowering his ERA to 2.58.

He also made some recent baseball history, according to MLB.com:

Tonight was Logan Webb’s 38th start of 7+ innings since the start of 2023, 3 more than anyone else in MLB in that span

One of the best starters in the National League, Webb is a seven-year veteran. Lifetime, he owns a 61-47 record and a 3.34 ERA. He helped the Giants win the division in 2021 and has four consecutive seasons of double-digit wins.

Yamamoto, who still looks like an All-Star this season, lasted 4.2 innings, walking five and giving up five earned runs.

The two teams will play again on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Youngster Landon Roupp will pitch for the Giants while Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for LA.

Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA since coming off the injured list. Roupp is 4-4 with a 3.29 ERA.

The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday night.

