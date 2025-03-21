Fastball

San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb to Join Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum in Team History

Logan Webb is slated to become the sixth San Francisco Giants pitcher to notch four consecutive Opening Day starts, joining Hall of Famers, Cy Youngs and World Series champions in the franchise history books.

Sam Connon

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, AZ.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, AZ. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants are turning to a familiar face to get the ball rolling this regular season, putting their ace among historic company.

Logan Webb was pegged as the Giants' Opening Day starter all the way back in February, over a month before the start of the regular season. That game against the Cincinnati Reds is now less than a week away, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET on March 27.

It will mark Webb's fourth consecutive Opening Day start.

As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Webb will become the sixth pitcher in Giants franchise history to make four straight Opening Day starts.

Madison Bumgarner was the last Giants pitcher to achieve the feat, doing so from 2014 to 2017, while Tim Lincecum did the same between 2009 and 2012. Juan Marichal, Larry Jansen and Bill Voiselle round out the list, dating back to the 1940s.

Marichal owns the team record with six consecutive Opening Day starts, and Webb is now within striking distance of that mark. Webb's current contract keeps him in San Francisco through the end of the 2028 season, which gives him a chance to break Marichal's record.

It would take considerably longer for Webb to match Marichal's 10 career Opening Day starts, however.

Since the start of 2021, Webb is 50-35 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.144 WHIP and 17.7 WAR. He placed 11th in NL Cy Young voting in 2022, then finished second in 2023 and sixth in 2024.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who made his first All-Star appearance last summer, is the only pitcher to top 600.0 innings over the past three seasons.

Webb boasts a 3.50 ERA, 1.056 WHIP and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings on Opening Day in his career. The Giants are 1-2 in his previous three season-opening starts, though.

In six career appearances against the Reds, Webb is 2-2 with a 1.64 ERA, 0.870 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

