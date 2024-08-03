San Francisco Giants Pitchers Part of History Not Seen in 22 Years
The San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Friday night as Blake Snell tossed his first career no-hitter. The lefty, who has turned his season around of late, tossed all 9.0 innings, allowing just three walks and striking out 11. He's now 1-3 on the year with a 4.29 ERA.
In addition to the historic nature of the no-hitter, Snell and also paired with teammate Logan Webb to do something not done in the last 22 years of team history as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Logan Webb and Blake Snell are the first Giants to throw shutouts in consecutive team games since Livan Hernandez and Jason Schmidt on Aug. 19-20, 2002
Webb had thrown a complete game shutout on Wednesday in a 1-0 win against the Oakland Athletics. When the Giants signed Snell this offseason, this is what they anticipated: dominant pitching that could help lead them back to the playoffs.
It hasn't gone according to plan as Snell has spent most of the year injured, but perhaps there's still time to make one last push. The Giants are 55-56 on the season and are just 4.0 games back in a crowded National League wild card picture.
The Giants and Reds will play each other again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rookie Kyle Harrison will be next on the mound for San Francisco while Hunter Greene will pitch for Cincy.
Harrison is 6-4 with a 3.69 ERA while Greene is 7-4 with a 2.97.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.