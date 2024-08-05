San Francisco Giants Rookie Does Something Not Done Since Barry Bonds in Team History
The San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon to move to 56-57 on the year. Still on the periphery of the playoff race, San Francisco is now 4.5 games back in the National League wild card race.
Making his third start since coming back from Tommy John surgery a season ago, Robbie Ray went 5.0 innings and struck out nine while giving up three hits.
On the offensive side of things, rookie Tyler Fitzgerald continued his hot streak by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. The 26-year-old now has a whopping 11 homers in just 136 at-bats. He's hitting .309 and has posted a 1.001 OPS. Furthermore, he now stands alongside Barry Bonds in some very prestigious history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Tyler Fitzgerald is the first Giants player with 10+ HR in a 16-game span since Barry Bonds in 2003
Any time that you can join Bonds in home run history, it's impressive. Fitzgerald has been a revelation since getting called up and has helped carry the Giants offense.
A former fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2019, he made his debut last September and this recent stretch signifies that he could be in the big leagues to stay.
The Giants will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Washington Nationals in the nation's capital. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Logan Webb battles against Patrick Corbin.
Webb threw a complete-game shutout against the A's in his last effort.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.