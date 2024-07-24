San Francisco Giants Rookie Joins Small Group in Franchise History
The San Francisco Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
With the loss, the Giants are now 48-54 while the Dodgers improved to 61-41 with the win.
Though the Giants lost, the story of recent call up Tyler Fitzgerald continues to be a good one. The 26-year-old went 3-for-3 and homered for the fifth straight game, doing something that has rarely been done in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Giants to homer in 5+ straight games since 1900:
2024 Tyler Fitzgerald
Barry Bonds (4 streaks, last: 2004)
1993 Robby Thompson
1978 Jack Clark
Willie Mays (5 streaks, last: 1966)
1947 Walker Cooper
1932 Mel Ott
1924 George Kelly
Through just 90 at-bats this year, Fitzgerald is hitting .322 with six homers, 13 RBI and seven stolen bases. He's got a .990 OPS and is adding some thump to a Giants lineup that is relatively disappointing this year.
A fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville, Fitzgerald made his debut late in the 2023 season. He is not one of the Giants' Top 30 prospects, nor was he last season as well.
The Giants only have five hits in the Tuesday loss with Heliot Ramos having the other two.
The two teams will play each other again on Wednesday with former Cy Young winner making his season debut. Injured last year in his first start of the season, Ray hasn't pitched since the second game of the 2023 season. He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade this offseason.
Tyler Glasnow will come off the injured list to start for LA. First pitch is 10:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.