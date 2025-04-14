San Francisco Giants' Slugger Joins Legendary Willie Mays in Team History with Hot Start
The San Francisco Giants beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Giants are now 11-4 on the season. Despite that great start, they are in just second place in the National League West. The Yankees fell to 8-7, and they are also in second place in the American League East.
Giants' slugger Jung Hoo Lee continued his great start to the season by going 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. The 26-year-old from Korea is now hitting .352 with three homers and 11 RBIs. He's also making history not seen since the legendary Willie Mays, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Jung Hoo Lee is the first Giants player to hit at least .350 with 12+ XBH and 3+ SB through his first 14 games of the season since Willie Mays in 1964.
Lee signed a six-year deal worth $113 million last offseason, but only played 37 games because of injury. Hitting in the middle of the order, he pairs with Matt Chapman and Willy Adames to help give the Giants a solid offensive trio. He's also posted a .426 on-base percentage.
Logan Webb was solid on the mound for the Giants, going 5.0 innings and allowing three earned runs. He's 2-0 on the year while Ryan Walker got his fourth save.
The Giants will continue their East Coast swing on Monday night when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.
