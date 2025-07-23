San Francisco Giants Slugger Rafael Devers Makes History With Unbelievable Home Run
Long known for being one of the best power hitters in baseball, one could argue that Rafael Devers is able to hit home runs with one arm tied behind his back.
The San Francisco Giants slugger put that idiom to the test Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.
With one out in the fifth inning and the game still tied 0-0, Devers worked his way to a full count against Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider. The right-hander tried to get Devers to chase a slider below the zone for strike three, and he successfully duped the designated hitter into swinging.
The only problem for Strider was that Devers made contact – some pertty loud contact, in fact.
Devers took one hand off his bat as he reached down and slapped the ball to right field. Despite the pitch reaching the plate at 0.90 feet – or 10.8 inches – off the ground, Devers managed to send it over the fence for a go-ahead, solo home run.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that was good for the second-lowest pitch hit for a home run across the big leagues this season, as well as the second-lowest pitch hit for a home run by a Giants player since pitch tracking began in 2008. It was not, however, the lowest pitch Devers has ever hit for a home run.
Devers already took a pitch 0.90 feet off the ground for a home run back during his time with the Boston Red Sox. As a result, he joins Javier Baez and Pete Crow-Armstrong as the only players with multiple career homers off pitches that low, per Langs.
Devers didn't bother making things harder on himself later on in the contest, delivering a much more traditional three-run shot in the sixth. That put the Giants up 6-0, paving the way to their series-clinching 9-3 victory over the Braves.
Since getting traded away by the Red Sox in mid-June, Devers is batting .243 with a .755 OPS. He was batting .272 with a .905 OPS before the blockbuster deal sent him and his $313.5 million contract from one coast to the other.
