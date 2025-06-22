Giants Star Rafael Devers Makes History With Vengeful Home Run Against Red Sox
The moment the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last Sunday, the upcoming series between the two teams became appointment viewing.
Devers, who had been a member of the Red Sox organization for nearly 12 years, went 0-for-5 in a loss to his former team during Friday's opener at Oracle Park. Looking to change the narrative Saturday, the 28-year-old designated hitter did just that.
With two down in the bottom of the third, Devers took Brayan Bello yard for a two-run home run. That proved to be the difference, too, as the Giants held on to win 3-2.
It marked Devers' first home run in a Giants uniform, and the surrounding details helped him make history in the process.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Devers became the first player to hit his first home run for a new team against a team he played for earlier that year – while logging over 1,000 career appearances with his former team – since Rickey Henderson achieved the feat with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 30, 1993.
In Henderson's case, though, that game came a full month after the trade went down, not six days. Henderson had also spent time with the New York Yankees in between stints with the A's a few years earlier, so seeing him in another jersey wasn't too jarring by that point.
In Devers case, he was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion in Boston, fresh off signing a 10-year contract with the club in 2023. He racked up 1,139 hits, 215 home runs and a 24.9 WAR across 1,057 games with the Red Sox.
Now, Devers has notched home run No. 1 with the Giants.
