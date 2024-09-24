San Francisco Giants Star Makes Team History Not Seen in 71 Years
The San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Monday night as part of a limited schedule around Major League Baseball.
The win moves the Giants to 78-79 on the season and gives them an opportunity to finish above .500 despite what has been a generally disappointing year.
In the offseason, the Giants went out and signed Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, but it just didn't come together at the right time. Soler was traded to Atlanta at the deadline and Lee suffered a season-ending injury early in the season.
Chapman has been excellent though, and he just signed a long-term contract to stay in San Francisco. He's hitting .249 this year with 27 homers, 78 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He's got a .798 OPS and continues to play good defense at third - although not as good as he used to.
In the win on Monday, Chapman made some team history not seen in the last 71 years as he went 2-for-4 with a triple and an inside-the-park-home run.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Matt Chapman is the 1st Giants player with an inside-the-park homer and a triple in the same game since Monte Irvin on July 18, 1953
!!!
h/t @EliasSports
The 31-year-old Chapman has just 21 triples for his career, so that's certainly a rarity for him. In the eighth year of his career, Chapman is a .242 hitter. He's played for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Giants. His new contract is for six years and $151 million.
The Giants and Diamondbacks will play again on Tuesday night.
