Seattle Mariners Set For Important Series with History-Making Rangers Rotation
When we think of the Texas Rangers, we think of offense. Go back to 2023, when the Rangers won the World Series, and the organization was driven by the bats, from Corey Seager to Marcus Semien to Adolis Garcia to Mtich Garver to a young Evan Carter in the playoffs.
This year, the Rangers have been fueled by their elite pitching staff, and really, their elite starting rotation, which is making history.
Per Rangers PR:
The Rangers’ pitching staff has recorded a 3.25 ERA through 81 games, best in the A.L. this year and the 2nd-lowest staff ERA in WSH/TEX franchise history (beg. 1961) at the season’s midpoint, behind only the 1983 club (3.19).
Additionally, Texas’ starting rotation leads the A.L. with a 3.22 ERA, also the 2nd-best mark in franchise history through 81 games to the 1983 Rangers (3.08).
That means that the Seattle Mariners will have a tough task in front of them when they head to Texas this weekend for a three-game series with the Rangers. Seattle is 1.5 games ahead of the Rangers in the battle for the third wild card spot (41-39), but they have an inconsistent offense that just scored one run in the final two games of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.
The Mariners luck out in the sense that Jacob deGrom isn't due to pitch in this series, but they will see Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.56 ERA) in the opener of the series. The Rangers haven't announced the rest of the weekend probables as they bring Eovaldi back from the injured list.
First pitch of the series opener is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the possibilities with Harry Ford, how Julio Rodriguez is making him sad, the position of ownership at the trade deadline and much more. LISTEN HERE:
SWEET LOU! Former M's manager Lou Piniella and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden made an unlikely pair in a video that circulated the internet on Tuesday. CLICK HERE:
FORMER M's SLUGGER FINDS NEW HOME: Mike Ford, who was with the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, will play in Japan again after signing a new deal with the Yokohama BayStars. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.