Seattle Mariners' Pitchers Make Team History with Another Great Performance on Friday Night
The Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-1, on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
In the win, the M's got solo home runs from Josh Rojas and Mitch Garver, as well as a grand slam from Mitch Haniger. While the offense did its part in the win, the M's pitching staff continued to do its part as well, posting a performance that earned the group a spot in team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners' 1.50 ERA (21 ER, 126.0 IP) since April 10 is their best in franchise history over a 14-game span.
The 1.50 ERA is the best in in a single-season since Cleveland's 1.42 ERA from Sept. 1-14, 2017.
The starting group of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller has been outstanding over that time, and the bullpen, anchored by Gabe Speier, Andres Munoz and Ryne Stanek has been very good as well.
Seattle came into this season set to rely on the strength of its pitching staff and it has been able to do that over the last two weeks. The scary thing for opponents is that the M's could get arguably get better once Bryan Woo and Matt Brash return from injury. That could be in early May, with Gregory Santos to follow in late May or early June.
The M's are now 14-12 on the season and lead the American League West by 0.5 games over the Texas Rangers. They'll take on the Diamondbacks again on Saturday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
