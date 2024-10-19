Gleyber Torres Has Already Made New York Yankees History in 2024 Playoffs
Gleyber Torres has helped the New York Yankees set the tone early so far this postseason, giving them a historic level of production out of the leadoff spot.
The 27-year-old second baseman went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. He opened that performance on a high note, notching a single and a run in the top of the first inning.
That was nothing new for Torres, who has been effective in the first inning all playoffs long.
Torres has recorded four hits and drawn three walks in first innings alone this October. His first-inning batting average this month is sitting at .800, while his OPS is a whopping 2.075.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney and the Elias Sports Bureau, Torres has broken the Yankees' franchise record by reaching base safely seven times in the first inning in a single postseason.
The previous record of six was shared by Bernie Williams, David Justice and Derek Jeter, the latter of whom reached the mark four times in his storied career. Juan Soto has joined that exclusive list this year as well, reaching base safely just one fewer time than Torres.
Torres wound up driving in a key insurance run Friday night as well, carrying that first-inning success all the way into the ninth. He is now batting .281 with an .838 OPS through eight games this October, all while the Yankees are one win away from winning the American League pennant.
First pitch for Game 5 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
