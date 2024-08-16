Will Wagner Makes Toronto Blue Jays History By Extending Career-Opening Hot Streak
Will Wagner had an explosive MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week, and his bat remains historically hot heading into the weekend.
The 26-year-old second baseman notched a single in the second inning of the Blue Jays' matinee showdown with the Chicago Cubs. After coming up empty in his next couple of at-bats, Wagner singled and scored on a balk in the top of the ninth to help Toronto force extras.
Even though the Blue Jays still went on to lose 6-5 in 10 innings, Wagner finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a run.
Wagner has now posted multi-hit performances in each of his first three big league appearances. To this point in his MLB career, Wagner is batting .583 with four singles, three doubles, three RBI and a 1.416 OPS.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Wagner's seven hits are tied for the third-most through three games played as a Blue Jay. Davis Schneider broke the record with nine in 2023, exceeding the mark that Gregg Zaun set in 2004.
Wagner is joined in third place by Chris Colabello, who had seven hits in his first three outings with the Blue Jays in 2015. Colabello already had two seasons with the Minnesota Twins under his belt, though, just as Zaun was a 33-year-old, 10-year MLB veteran before he arrived in Toronto.
That makes Schneider and Wagner the only rookies on the list, achieving the feat in their first taste of major league action.
Wagner was ranked as the No. 21 prospect in Toronto's farm system when he got called up earlier this week. He is the son of seven-time All-Star closer Billy Wagner, who is set to make his 10th and final appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot this coming winter.
The Blue Jays acquired Will Wagner from the Houston Astros ahead of last month's trade deadline. He was one of three prospects Toronto got back when they shipped left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the three-time reigning AL West champions.
With banged-up shortstop Bo Bichette supposedly gearing up for a rehab assignment, it remains to be seen how long Wagner stays on the Blue Jays' active roster. If he keeps hitting like this, however, it may be hard to justify sending Wagner back to the minors.
