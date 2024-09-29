Shea Langeliers Makes Oakland Athletics History Thanks to Clutch Home Run
While the Athletics' time in Oakland is coming to a close, the franchise's record books will continue to live on.
And just before the team relocates to Sacramento, then Las Vegas, Shea Langeliers is making sure to leave his mark in those history books.
Langeliers stepped up to the plate with two outs and runners on the corners on Saturday night, his A's trailing the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning. When reliever Collin Snider finally gave him something to hit, Langeliers jumped on a 94 mile-per-hour fastball over the middle and sent it screaming to right.
The ball just cleared the fence, giving Langeliers a go-ahead, three-run home run.
Luke Raley answered with a two-run shot of his own in the bottom of the frame, forcing extra innings in the process. The Mariners then walked off on a grounder to second in the 10th, rendering Langeliers' clutch bomb moot.
Still, Langeliers is batting .224 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI, a .738 OPS and a 3.0 WAR on the season with one game to go.
As noted by TSN's StatsCentre, Langeliers is now tied for the second-most home runs in a single season by a primary catcher in the history of the Athletics' franchise – encompassing their time in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Oakland.
Terry Steinbach owns the record, having hit 35 in 1996, while Gene Tenace's 1975 season is slotted right alongside Langeliers' 2024 campaign in second place. Langeliers also hit 22 home runs in 2023, which ranks fifth on the list.
The 26-year-old backstop has proven himself to be a key piece of the Athletics' young core, alongside Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday, Lawrence Butler and Mason Miller. Considering he was who Oakland got in return for All-Star slugger Matt Olson in 2022, it's only fitting that Langeliers has delivered the team plenty of homers in his own right.
Langeliers and the A's will wrap up the 2024 regular season – their last as Oakland's MLB franchise – on Sunday. First pitch against the Mariners is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.
