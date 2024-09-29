Shea Langeliers Makes Oakland Athletics History Thanks to Clutch Home Run

Most home runs in a season - (Primary) catcher with the @Athletics franchise:

35- Terry Steinbach (1996)

29- Shea Langeliers (2024 via 1 so far tonight vs SEA)

29- Gene Tenace (1975)

23- Mickey Cochrane (1932)

22- Langeliers ('23)

21- Ramon Hernandez ('03)

20- Frankie Hayes ('39)