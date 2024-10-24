Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge Will Team Up For Awesome History in World Series
After a lengthy layoff, the World Series finally begins on Friday night in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven affair, with first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m. ET.
The Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since 2020 while the Yankees are seeking their first title since the 2009 season. Los Angeles beat the New York Mets in the NLCS to reach the Fall Classic while the Yankees disposed of the Cleveland Guardians.
This series is intriguing on many levels, most notably because it pits superstar Shohei Ohtani (LAD) against Aaron Judge (NYY).
Both players have won MVP Awards before and it's believed that both players will win the MVP Award again this year.
Because of their presence, this World Series is set to make history, according to MLB Network:
This #WorldSeries will be the first ever to feature opposing players who combined for over 100 regular season home runs.
Aaron Judge & ShoheiOhtani (2024, 112 HR)
Frank Robinson & Roger Maris (1961, 98 HR)
Duke Snider & Mickey Mantle (1956, 95 HR)
Ohtani hit 54 home runs this season to lead the National League while Judge hit 58. That is the second-highest total of his career. If and when Ohtani wins the MVP Award, it will be his third in the last four years.
Judge will take home his second MVP Award if and when he wins the title.
The first two games of the series are in Los Angeles before the series shifts to New York on Monday.
