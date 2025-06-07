Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Dodgers Make Unfortunate Recent History in Shutout Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers provided themselves with several scoring chances on Friday night, but were ultimately shut out 5-0 by the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Over the last 10 seasons (since 2016), there have been 12,282 instances of an MLB team having at least 10 hits and 3 extra-base hits in a game, regular season or playoffs.
The Dodgers tonight are the only one of those 12,282 to get shut out.
It's a disappointing result for the Dodgers, who are now 38-26, and they still lead the National League West. Shohei Ohtani had a single while Teoscar Hernandez, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had doubles.
Los Angeles got the first two men on in the third, but were unable to score against Sonny Gray, who went 6.1 strong innings. He walked none and struck out five.
The Cardinals, one of the surprise teams in baseball, are now 35-28.
The two teams are back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:15 p.m. ET. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was signed last season out of Japan, takes the mound for the Dodgers while veteran right-hander Erick Fedde pitches for St. Louis.
Yamamoto has acquitted himself well this season, especially after battling an injury in 2024. He's gone 6-4 with a 2.39 ERA and looks like a potential All-Star selection.
Fedde, who returned to the big leagues last season after some time in the KBO, has gone 3-5 with a 3.82.
Related MLB Stories
CANDID CAMERON: Noah Cameron, the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, is doing things we haven't seen in more than 40 years through his first five starts. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH TO HEAR: It may be tough to think about, but a Red Sox trade of Jarren Duran actually makes some sense. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
FOR SALE: Chris Sale racked up another double-digit strikeout game and continues to climb the all-time list. CLICK HERE: