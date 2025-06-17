Shohei Ohtani Becomes Part of Fun Los Angeles Dodgers History on Monday
Reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani made his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, giving up one run and two hits in a 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres. He threw one inning.
Signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal before the 2024 season, Ohtani spent all of 2024 as a designated hitter while he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. This was Ohtani's first live game action on the mound since August of 2023, and he acted as an "opener," for the Dodgers. Because he can't go on a traditional rehab assignment, the "opener" starts are a way for him to build up his pitch count and stamina, so we will likely see more of them until he's able to go deeper into games.
By stepping on the mound, Ohtani became a fun footnote in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani’s 79 home runs are the most in Dodgers’ history by a player to start at least 1 game on the mound for them
Next-most: Don Drysdale, 29 HR
At the plate, Ohtani went 2-for-4 with an RBI double. He's now hitting an even .300 on the season with 25 homers, 43 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024 and has them in position to contend for another title this year.
Los Angeles is now 44-29 and in first place in the National League West.
Ben Casparius got the win in relief of Ohtani, throwing 3.2 innings and giving up two earned runs.
