Shohei Ohtani Chases More History with Latest Monster Home Run

(Related) Most home runs from the leadoff position in National League history:

41- Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023)

39- Alfonso Soriano (2009)

39- Mookie Betts (2023)

38- Kyle Schwarber (2022)

38- Schwarber (2024)

37- Ohtani (2025)

37- Charlie Blackmon (2017)

35- Three other occurrences https://t.co/g0nZpWC374