Shohei Ohtani Chases More History with Latest Monster Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 5-4 on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, reducing their lead in the National League West to just two games.
Despite the loss, it was another big day at the plate for reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and an RBI. He also walked twice. The home run was his 41st of the season, tying him for the National League-lead.
It also helped him move up multiple lists in history, per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most home runs from the leadoff position in National League history:
41- Ronald Acuna Jr. (2023)
39- Alfonso Soriano (2009)
39- Mookie Betts (2023)
38- Kyle Schwarber (2022)
38- Schwarber (2024)
37- Ohtani (2025)
37- Charlie Blackmon (2017)
35- Three other occurrences
And this, with regards to team history:
Most single season home runs recorded at home - @Dodgers franchise history:
28- Shohei Ohtani (2024)
27- Cody Bellinger (2019)
25- Ohtani (2025 via going yard in Sunday's 5-4 loss to TOR)
25- Gil Hodges (1954)
25- Duke Snider (1956)
24- Joc Pederson (2019)
24- Mookie Betts (2023)
Ohtani is hitting .284 this season with the 41 homers and 77 RBIs. He's also stolen 17 bases and carries an OPS of 1.008.
Given that he's also returned to the mound, he seems to be the favorite for the National League MVP yet again. If he does win, it would be his fourth overall MVP Award.
The Dodgers are back in action on Monday night against Ohtani's old team, the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) will pitch against Jose Soriano (LAA).
