Shohei Ohtani Continues to Make Baseball History with High-Velocity Homers
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 15-2 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, moving to 20-10 on the season. With the loss, the Marlins are now 12-17 and in last place in the National League East.
The Dodgers got big nights from Mookie Betts (2-for-4), Freddie Freeman, (2-for-2), Teoscar Hernandez (4-for-5) and Tommy Edman (1-for-2, three RBIs) in the win, while also getting a solid pitching performance from a group of four relievers who combined for a bullpen game.
Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages also hit homers in the win, with Ohtani registering his seventh blast of the season. He also continues to make some unique, recent baseball history with his homers.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
114.1 mph!
Most 114+ mph home runs under Statcast (2015, including playoffs):
Giancarlo Stanton: 73
Aaron Judge: 42
Shohei Ohtani: 35
The most dynamic player in the game, Ohtani is hitting .288 this season with seven homers, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases. This all comes after he became the first player in history to go 50/50 in 2024.
A three-time MVP, Ohtani is a career .282 hitter with 232 homers and 577 RBIs. He's one of only two players (Frank Robinson) to win the MVP in both leagues.
The Dodgers are back in action on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at 3:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin starts for Los Angeles; It will be his first appearance of the season. Veteran righty Cal Quantrill goes for Miami; He's 2-2 with a 7.83 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
LONG and SHORT OF IT: Kevin Gausman only threw 2.2 innings on Sunday against the Yankees, but he threw HOW MANY pitches? CLICK HERE:
RED HOT AT HOME: The Detroit Tigers are out to their best home start in 114 years, which has them atop the American League Central. CLICK HERE:
SIZZLING SKENES: Paul Skenes beat the LA Dodgers on Friday, continuing his historic domination on the road. CLICK HERE: