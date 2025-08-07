Shohei Ohtani Continues to Make Baseball History with Latest Blast
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the finale of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon, falling 5-3 at Dodger Stadium. The loss puts Los Angeles at 66-49, and they still lead the National League West.
The Cardinals are at .500 with an even 58-58 record, but they are still 5.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
Though the Dodgers lost, it was a solid day for Shohei Ohtani, who went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. The home run was his 39th and puts him just one behind Kyle Schwarber (40) for the National League lead.
The blast also helped him continue to make baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs out of leadoff spot in team’s first 115 games:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 35
2023 Mookie Betts: 31
2006 Alfonso Soriano: 30
2019 Max Kepler: 29
1973 Bobby Bonds: 29
In addition to his work in the batter's box, Ohtani also tossed four innings on the mound. He gave up just one run on two hits, walking none and striking out eight. As he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery, he's building up his pitch count steadily.
The hope is that he'll be ready for the playoffs to give manager Dave Roberts another option on the mound.
He's got a 2.37 ERA thus far.
The Dodgers are back in action on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays in a battle of division leaders. Max Scherzer (TOR) will pitch against Clayton Kershaw (LAD) in a battle of future Hall of Famers.
