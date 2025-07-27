Shohei Ohtani Continues to Re-Write the History Books with Latest Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 4-2 on Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox, evening up the three-game series at one game apiece.
Despite the loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to re-write the record books, hitting his 38th home run of the season in the top of the first inning.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs out of leadoff spot in team’s first 105 games:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 34
2023 Mookie Betts: 28
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 27
2017 George Springer: 27
1973 Bobby Bonds: 27
The 31-year-old who likely has a leg-up in the National League MVP race, is hitting .273 with the 38 home runs and 71 RBIs. He's also stolen 13 bases for LA, who leads the National League West.
A three-time MVP already, he's trying to win his second consecutive award. Given that he's returned to the mound this season, he should have an even better case. Entering play on Sunday, he's thrown 12 innings this season. He's struck out 13 and has an ERA of just 1.50.
The hope is that he'll be able to be at full strength by the time the Dodgers make another run at the World Series.
They'll be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Red Sox again at Fenway Park. Right-hander Dustin May will be on the mound for LA, while former Dodgers star Walker Buehler pitches for Boston.
May has gone 6-6 this season with a 4.73 ERA, while Buehler has gone 6-6 with a 5.72. Buehler received his World Series ring from the Dodgers earlier this weekend.