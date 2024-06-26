Shohei Ohtani Does Something Not Done in Nearly Last 70 Years of LA Dodgers History
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, moving to 50-31 in the process. The loss dropped the White Sox to 21-60, as they are the worst team in all of baseball.
The Dodgers trailed 3-1 after one inning but ultimately scratched together runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 4-3 lead that they would never relinquish. That was the final score.
Though they were down 3-1, the Dodgers actually had a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a home run off Chris Flexen. For Ohtani, the home run and RBI put him in a class of Dodgers' history not seen in the last 69 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Shohei Ohtani’s 9 straight games with at least 1 RBI is tied for the longest single-season streak by a Dodger since RBI became official (1920), with:
1955 Roy Campanella
1944 Augie Galan
1924 Eddie Brown
Ohtani has been nearly everything the Dodgers could have wanted when they signed him to a 10-year, $700 million contract this past offseason Though he isn't able to pitch this year because of elbow surgery, Ohtani is helping lead a loaded lineup. He's hitting .320 with 24 homers, 60 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He pairs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to make up one of the best trios in baseball, and now that Betts is out with injury, he's stepped up even further.
Right now, Ohtani is leading the majors in hitting, meaning by the end of the year he will be in contention for the batting title and likely another MVP award.
