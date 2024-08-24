Shohei Ohtani Makes All Kinds of Baseball History with Steal and a Walk-Off Grand Slam

at least 1 season with at least 40 SB AND 1 season with 200 pitching strikeouts:



Shohei Ohtani

Kid Gleason

John Ward

Dave Foutz

Guy Hecker



the 4 other than Ohtani did so before both the mound was moved to its current distance (1893) + the modern SB rule was adopted (1898) https://t.co/s0kVIkZDUY