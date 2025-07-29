Shohei Ohtani Does Something Not Seen in Last 31 Years of Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night as superstar Shohei Ohtani accomplished something not seen in the last 31 years of baseball history.
Per insider Francys Romero on social media:
Shohei Ohtani is the first player since Frank Thomas in 1994 to have 100 or more runs scored before August.
The reigning National League MVP went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. He also walked twice. The 31-year-old superstar is hitting .276 with 38 home runs, 73 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He's carrying a .381 on-base percentage, and has also returned to the mound, where he's got a 1.50 ERA in six starts. He's thrown just 12 innings as he works back from Tommy John surgery, but he's hoping to be at full strength before the playoffs as the Dodgers chase their second straight World Series title.
Joining Thomas in history is no small feat, either. One of the most prolific hitters of the 1990s, 'The Big Hurt' was a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion, a two-time MVP and a Home Run Derby. A World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, he was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014.
Ohtani and the Dodgers will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Reds at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Nick Lodolo will take the mound for Cincinnati while Tyler Glasnow pitches for Los Angeles.
Glasnow is 1-1 with a 2.75 ERA, while Lodolo is 8-6 with a 3.08.
