Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead in Baseball History with Latest Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost again on Friday night, dropping an 8-7 contest to the rival San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. It continues a rough stretch for LA, who was recently swept by both the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers.
The Dodgers are now 56-39 on the season, just four games ahead of the Giants in the National League West. Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 in the defeat, hitting his 32nd home run of the season, and his average moved to .278.
His home run also extended his own personal lead in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs out of leadoff spot in team’s first 95 games:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 32
2023 Mookie Betts: 27
2017 George Springer: 27
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 26
1996 Brady Anderson: 26
In addition to his average and home run totals, Ohtani has posted a .383 on-base percentage and a .997 OPS. He will start for the National League at the All-Star Game after earning the most votes in the NL. Aaron Judge got the most votes in the AL.
Ohtani has also returned to pitching, making four starts so far. Because he can't leave the lineup to go on a traditional rehab assignment, he was been integrated to the mound slowly, and has just six innings under his belt. He'll start again on Saturday against the Giants, whith manager Dave Roberts saying they are hoping to get Ohtani three innings. He's allowed just one run so far.
He'll be opposed by young right-hander Landon Roupp, who is 6-5 with a 3.39 ERA.
