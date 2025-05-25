Shohei Ohtani Has Made Baseball History Yet Again Through His First 50 Games
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets on Sunday night, wrapping up a three-game series over this Holiday Weekend. At 32-20, the Dodgers lead the National League West and look like a threat to capture their second straight World Series title.
The Mets are 31-21 and also a contender, though they trail the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race.
At the center of attention for Los Angeles is superstar Shohei Ohtani, as usual. The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is off to a great start this season, and he's made baseball history through his first 50 games.
Per ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney:
We've got the Dodgers and Mets on Sunday Night Baseball. Per @EliasSports: Shohei Ohtani has played in 50 games this season. He has 30 extra-base hits, 53 runs scored, 32 walks and 11 stolen bases. No other player since 1900 racked up at least 30 extra-base hits, 50 runs scored, 30 walks and 10 steals over his first 50 games of a season.
Ohtani has career-highs this season through his first 50 games in runs (53), HRs (17) & walks
(32).
Making history is nothing new for Ohtani, as he became the first player ever to record a 50-homer/50-steal season in 2024. He had 54 homers and 59 steals.
The 30-year-old Ohtani is hitting .296 with 17 homers and 31 RBIs thus far, and he's also carrying a .390 on-base percentage.
In addition to his offensive prowess, he's expected to return to the pitcher's mound after the All-Star break, giving the Dodgers another weapon as they chase another title.
First pitch from Citi Field on Sunday is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Landon Knack (LAD) pitches against Kodai Senga (NYM).
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: