Shohei Ohtani Has Now Accomplished Something Never Seen in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 4-3, winning on a walk-off single by former MVP Freddie Freeman.
The win moved the Dodgers to 60-43 on the season while the loss dropped the Twins to 49-53. And while Freeman's hit was obviously big, it was another MVP who really stole the show once again.
Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a home run, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. He has now homered in five straight games, and he's also created some unique baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Shohei Ohtani is the first left-handed batter in the modern era (since 1901) with a streak of 5+ straight games with a home run and a streak of 5+ straight games with a stolen base in his MLB career.
After winning the MVP a season ago, Ohtani is putting himself in position to win the award for a second straight year. He has 37 home runs, which is just two off the major-league lead (Cal Raleigh, 39). He also has 70 RBIs.
And given that has returned to the mound this season, although in limited fashion so far, his MVP case should only be strengthened.
The Dodgers will be off on Thursday as they fly across the country to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Emmett Sheehan (LAD) pitches against Brayan Bello (SOX).
Sheehan is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA. Bello is 6-4 with a 3.23.
