Shohei Ohtani Homers Again, Moves Up Fun List in All-Time History

Most home runs before All-Star break among players to start at least 1 game on mound (1st ASG was 1933):



2021 Shohei Ohtani: 33

2023 Shohei Ohtani: 32

2025 Shohei Ohtani: 27

2022 Shohei Ohtani: 19

2018 Shohei Ohtani: 7

2001 Mike Hampton: 6