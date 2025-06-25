Shohei Ohtani Homers Again, Moves Up Fun List in All-Time History
Shohei Ohtani continued his historic domination of the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rockies 9-7 at Coors Field. Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. The home run was his 27th of the year and continued to move him up a fun list in Major League Baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs before All-Star break among players to start at least 1 game on mound (1st ASG was 1933):
2021 Shohei Ohtani: 33
2023 Shohei Ohtani: 32
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 27
2022 Shohei Ohtani: 19
2018 Shohei Ohtani: 7
2001 Mike Hampton: 6
After missing the 2024 season on the mound, Ohtani has returned this season, starting two games in modified "rehab" scenarios. The goal is that he'll be ready by the end of the season to be a serious contributor to another Dodgers playoff run.
At the plate, Ohtani is delivering another stellar campaign, with his 27 homers, 51 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's also hitting .289 with a .387 on-base percentage. Though the National League is loaded with talent, there's a real chance that Ohtani wins his second MVP Award in a row (fourth overall).
Lifetime, Ohtani is a .282 hitter with 252 homers. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024.
The Dodgers and Rockies will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for LA while rookie Chase Dollander takes the ball for Colorado.
Yamamoto is 6-6 with a 2.76 ERA.
