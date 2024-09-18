Shohei Ohtani is Closing in on Another Awesome Feat in Los Angeles Dodgers History
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost an 11-9 slugfest against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night but it was still a great day for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani went just 1-for-5 but he did connect for his 48th home run of the season.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he is just one home run away from tying the Dodgers single-season record.
and the first in Dodgers history!
most HR in a season, Dodgers history:
2001 Shawn Green: 49
2024 Shohei Ohtani: 48
2004 Adrian Beltre: 48
The 30-year-old is chasing history on multiple fronts this season. With his 48 homers and 48 stolen bases, he's seeking to become the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season. He is also seeking to join Frank Robinson as the second player ever to win the MVP in both the American League and National League.
He's a virtual lock to do that after also hitting .287 with 110 RBI. He's got an OPS of .983, and he's done all of this while not being able to pitch as he recovers from elbow surgery.
The Dodgers are now 89-62 and are seeking to earn the No. 1 seed in the looming National League playoffs. They'll take on the Marlins again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Youngster Landon Knack will pitch for Los Angeles while lefty Ryan Weathers will get the ball for the Fish.
Knack is 2-4 this season with a 3.70 ERA while Weathers is 3-5 with a 3.55 ERA.
