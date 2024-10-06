Shohei Ohtani Joins Rare National League History with Big Playoff Debut
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series on Saturday night, beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 at Dodger Stadium.
It was a huge win for the Dodgers, who are trying to erase the sting of being beaten in this same round a year ago by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles actually got down 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but all prayers were answered in the second inning by a three-run home run by Shohei Ohtani that tied the game.
For Ohtani, it was his first postseason home run in his first-ever postseason game. According to @StatsCentre on social media, that blast joined some rare baseball history.
National League players to hit a homer of 3+ runs in their MLB #Postseason debut game:
@Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (Tonight vs SD)
Corey Dickerson (MIA, 2020)
Max Muncy (LAD, 2018)
Conor Gillaspie (SF, 2016)
Brian McCann (ATL ,2005)
Edgardo Alfonzo (NYM, 1999)
Dusty Rhodes (NYG, 1954)
Ohtani is just built for the big stage, so the Dodgers will hope that he can keep producing more big moments during this playoff run. Los Angeles is seeking its first World Series appearance and victory since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Ohtani, the presumptive National League MVP, hit 54 homers this season while also stealing 59 bases. He hit .310 for the year, just missing out on the batting title as well.
The Dodgers and Padres will play again on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 8:03 p.m. ET. Yu Darvish (SD) will toe the rubber against Jack Flaherty.
