Shohei Ohtani Joins Rare National League History with Big Playoff Debut

National League players to hit a homer of 3+ runs in their MLB #Postseason debut game:@Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (Tonight vs SD)

Corey Dickerson (MIA, 2020)

Max Muncy (LAD, 2018)

Conor Gillaspie (SF, 2016)

Brian McCann (ATL ,2005)

Edgardo Alfonzo (NYM, 1999)

Dusty Rhodes (NYG, 1954)