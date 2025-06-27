Shohei Ohtani Joins Superstar Hall of Famer Willie Mays in Awesome Baseball History
Reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk on Thursday as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 at Coors Field.
With the home run, Ohtani did something not seen in history since the legendary Willie Mays.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has 28 home runs and six triples through his first 80 games this season.
The last MLB player to reach those marks through 80 games of a campaign was Willie Mays in 1954.
The 30-year-old superstar is hitting .291 with 28 homers and 52 RBIs, while also stealing 11 bases. He's a major reason why the Dodgers lead the National League West (51-31) and is a major reason why the organization will be in position to capture its second consecutive World Series title this year.
He also just learned that he was the top vote-getter for the National League All-Star team, and he will start the Midsummer Classic at designated hitter.
In addition to his performance on Thursday, the Dodgers got a six-inning gem from Clayton Kershaw, who is now 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA. He's just three strikeouts away from the 3,000 strikeout-club.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Friday night when they visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City has been reeling and enters play at 38-43.
The Dodgers will send right-hander Dustin May to the mound against left-hander Noah Cameron. May is 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA. Cameron is 2-3 with a 2.08.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.