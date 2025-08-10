Shohei Ohtani Just Joined Babe Ruth and A-Rod on Special List in History
In a battle of World Series hopefuls, the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles moved to 68-49 with the win while Toronto dropped to 68-50 with the loss.
Making just his fourth start of the season, Dodgers' lefty Blake Snell went five innings, giving up no runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out 10. Signed to a five-year deal this past offseason, he's now 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA.
Offensively, the Dodgers were paced by Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Now with 40 home runs, he's behind only Kyle Schwarber (41) of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League.
In his second season in LA, he's also making history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in 1st 2 seasons with a franchise:
1920-21 Babe Ruth NYY: 113
2001-02 Alex Rodriguez TEX: 109
1960-61 Roger Maris NYY: 100
1990-91 Cecil Fielder DET: 95
2024-25 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 94
1997-98 Mark McGwire STL: 94
h/t @EliasSports
Considering that Ruth is the most influential player in baseball history, and that Rodriguez and McGwire are two of the most prodigiuous sluggers ever, this is quite a list for Ohtani to be a part of.
A three-time MVP as it is, Ohtani is putting himself in position to win his fourth version of the award. He's hitting .282 with a .999 OPS.
The Dodgers will play the Cubs again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tyler Glasnow (LAD) will pitch against Eric Lauer (TOR).
