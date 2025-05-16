Shohei Ohtani Just Keeps Creating Baseball History We've Never Seen
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani put together a massive performance on Thursday night as Los Angeles routed the Athletics 19-2 at Dodger Stadium.
The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs. He now has 15 homers for the year, bringing him into a tie with Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) for the league lead.
The Dodgers are 29-15 on the season. Though they've played 44 games, Ohtani has only played 42, missing two games for the birth of his daugther in April. With that said, he's created a stat line unlike we've ever seen through those 42 games, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has played 42 games this season. He already has:
15+ home runs
10+ stolen bases
45+ runs scored
25+ walks
No one else in MLB history has put up those numbers over any 42-game span at any point in a single season.
Ohtani is hitting .310 with 15 homers, 28 RBIs and a 1.082 OPS. The most feared hitter in the National League, he could win his fourth MVP Award this season. Furthermore, he's expected to start pitching again after the All-Star break, being there to help the Dodgers chase a second consecutive World Series title.
Ohtani will have a chance to keep his production going on Friday night, when the Dodgers host his old team at Dodger Stadium.
The Angels come to town at 17-25 overall and in last place in the American League West. Dustin May (LAD) pitches against Jack Kochanowicz (LAA). First pitch is 10:10 p.m. ET.
