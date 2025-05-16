Fastball

Shohei Ohtani Just Keeps Creating Baseball History We've Never Seen

The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Athletics 19-2 on Thursday night as Ohtani hit two home runs. Through 42 games played, he now has a stat line unlike anyone else in baseball history.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics during the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on May 15.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics during the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on May 15. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani put together a massive performance on Thursday night as Los Angeles routed the Athletics 19-2 at Dodger Stadium.

The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs. He now has 15 homers for the year, bringing him into a tie with Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) for the league lead.

The Dodgers are 29-15 on the season. Though they've played 44 games, Ohtani has only played 42, missing two games for the birth of his daugther in April. With that said, he's created a stat line unlike we've ever seen through those 42 games, according to @OptaSTATS:

The @Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has played 42 games this season. He already has:

15+ home runs
10+ stolen bases
45+ runs scored
25+ walks

No one else in MLB history has put up those numbers over any 42-game span at any point in a single season.

Ohtani is hitting .310 with 15 homers, 28 RBIs and a 1.082 OPS. The most feared hitter in the National League, he could win his fourth MVP Award this season. Furthermore, he's expected to start pitching again after the All-Star break, being there to help the Dodgers chase a second consecutive World Series title.

Ohtani will have a chance to keep his production going on Friday night, when the Dodgers host his old team at Dodger Stadium.

The Angels come to town at 17-25 overall and in last place in the American League West. Dustin May (LAD) pitches against Jack Kochanowicz (LAA). First pitch is 10:10 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

