Shohei Ohtani Just One Home Run Away From Tying Hall of Famer in Fun History

Most home runs in 1st 2 seasons with a franchise:



1920-21 Babe Ruth NYY: 113

2001-02 Alex Rodriguez TEX: 109

1960-61 Roger Maris NYY: 100

2024-25 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 99

1990-91 Cecil Fielder DET: 95

1997-98 Mark McGwire STL: 94



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/K1xPd2IW1x