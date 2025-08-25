Shohei Ohtani Just One Home Run Away From Tying Hall of Famer in Fun History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, evening up the National League West race at 74-57 each.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win, going six strong innings with six strikeouts, and he was backed by home runs from Freddie Freeman, Dalton Rushing and Shohei Ohtani. Freeman had two blasts, while the home run was the 45th of the year for Ohtani.
The reigning National League MVP is in a battle with Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) and Cal Raleigh (Mariners) for the major-league lead, and he looks to be the frontrunner for the MVP again.
His blast also continued to move him up a fun list in baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in 1st 2 seasons with a franchise:
1920-21 Babe Ruth NYY: 113
2001-02 Alex Rodriguez TEX: 109
1960-61 Roger Maris NYY: 100
2024-25 Shohei Ohtani LAD: 99
1990-91 Cecil Fielder DET: 95
1997-98 Mark McGwire STL: 94
h/t @EliasSports
McGwire, Ruth and Maris are some of the best sluggers to ever play the game, which continues to point to Ohtani's greatness at the plate.
Maris was a three-time World Series champion, a two-time MVP and a seven-time All-Star. He won a Gold Glove and hit 61 home runs in his magical 1961 season.
As for Ohtani, he's hitting .280 this season with the 45 home runs, 84 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He's also carrying an OPS of 1.008 and an on-base percentage of .389.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.
