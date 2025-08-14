Shohei Ohtani Just Single-Handedly Tied All of Baseball History with Miraculous Feat
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, falling 6-5 in the finale of the Freeway Series. The Dodgers were swept by their crosstown rivals, and have now fallen to one game back of the San Diego Padres in the National League West.
Shohei Ohtani had an up-and-down game for the Dodgers, giving up four earned runs in 4.1 innings on the mound, and going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts at the plate.
However, his one hit was a triple, which helped him achieve some incredible baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career seasons with at least 8 triples, 17 stolen bases and 43 home runs:
3- @Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (2021, 2023 + 2025 via tonight's 3-bagger vs the Angels)
3- The rest of the players in MLB history combined: Willie Mays (1955, 1964) x 2, Babe Ruth (1921) & Lou Gehrig (1931)
Sure, it's niche, but when you look at all the amazing players to play the game, it just underscores Ohtani's greatness. Already a three-time MVP, he's hitting .284 this season with 43 home runs, 79 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. His 43 homers are two off the major league-lead of 45, which is currently held by Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
Ohtani and the Dodgers will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Padres in a pivotal NL West battle. Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers, while the Padres haven't announced a starter as of this posting.
