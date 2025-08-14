Shohei Ohtani Just Single-Handedly Tied All of Baseball History with Miraculous Feat

Most career seasons with at least 8 triples, 17 stolen bases and 43 home runs:

3- @Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (2021, 2023 + 2025 via tonight's 3-bagger vs the Angels)

3- The rest of the players in MLB history combined: Willie Mays (1955, 1964) x 2, Babe Ruth (1921) & Lou Gehrig (1931) pic.twitter.com/wMWsNGXjrb