Shohei Ohtani Made Unfortunate Baseball History This Week
The Los Angeles Dodgers were off on Thursday, but they are coming off a 5-3 loss on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
In that game, Shohei Ohtani made some unfortunate baseball history, despite playing well, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
Since RBI became official in 1920, Shohei Ohtani is the only MLB player to:
- hit a home run
- strike out 8+ batters
- drive in more runs (2) than he allowed (1)
- draw more walks (1) than he allowed (0)
The Dodgers still ended up losing.
Ohtani went 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run, his 39th of the season. He's now second in the National League in homers behind Kyle Schwarber (40), and he also had two RBIs, giving him 75.
On the mound, Ohtani went four innings as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. He gave up just one earned run on two hits and no walks. He struck out eight, moving his ERA to 2.37 for the season.
Ohtani is looking better and better on the mound as he works back from the elbow reconstruction that cost him all of his 2024 pitching season. The goal is that he'll be fully built up by the playoffs and can serve as another weapon for manager Dave Roberts.
His ability to get back on the mound also probably helps him in his case to win a second consecutive National League MVP Award.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Friday as Clayton Kershaw (LAD) pitches against Max Scherzer (TOR).
Related MLB Stories
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: