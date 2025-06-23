Shohei Ohtani Makes History Out of Los Angeles Dodgers' Leadoff Spot
While Shohei Ohtani has been making headlines for his return to the mound this month, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar hasn't stopped slugging.
Ohtani had already tossed a perfect first inning, drawn a walk and notched a three-RBI triple by the time he stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the eighth on Sunday. In his final plate appearance of the showdown with the Washington Nationals, Ohtani added a two-run home run to left-center.
It marked the 26th home run of the season for Ohtani, who has served as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter in every one of his 77 appearances this season.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani is tied for the most home runs out of the leadoff spot through a team's first 79 games in MLB history. Baltimore Orioles star Brady Anderson also had 26 at this point in the 1996 season, while George Springer and Gunnar Henderson each reached 24 in 2017 and 2024, respectively.
Ohtani is now batting .291 with a 1.014 OPS and a 3.6 WAR so far in 2025, on top of his two strikeouts and 4.50 ERA through 2.0 innings as a pitcher. The three-time MVP is well on his way towards a fifth All-Star appearance, all while spearheading a Los Angeles lineup that leads MLB with 442 runs.
The 48-31 Dodgers will take Monday off, then hit the road to face the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
