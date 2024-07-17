Shohei Ohtani Makes Dodgers All-Star Game History with Mammoth Blast
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a massive three-run home run on Tuesday night during the Major League All-Star Game.
Hitting in the third inning off of Boston Red Sox starter Tanner Houck, Ohtani deposited a pitch deep into the right-centerfield stands.
The home run made some Dodgers All-Star Game history, as it was the first home run hit by a Dodger in the Midsummer Classic in nearly 30 years.
Per @DodgerInsider on social media:
Shohei Ohtani has hit the first Dodger home run in an All-Star Game since Mike Piazza in 1996.
The home run was a perfect way to kick off the scoring in the All-Star Game given that Ohtani is the face of the sport. This is his first All-Star Game with the National League squad after signing a massive 10-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.
The Japanese sensation is now a four-time All-Star in total. He's also a two-time MVP, a Rookie of the Year winner and a two-time Silver Slugger. Hitting around Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Ohtani is putting up another incredible season. He currently has 29 homers and 69 RBI. His 29 homers lead the National League. He also leads the NL in runs scored with 75 and has moved to the leadoff spot in the wake of Betts's recent injury.
Ohtani will absolutely receive MVP votes again this season and could very well win the award.
His home run gave the National League a 3-0 lead at the time, but the American League immediately tied it in the bottom half of the inning.
