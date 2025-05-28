Shohei Ohtani Makes Outstanding Baseball History with Amazing Numbers Before June 1
Shohei Ohtani hit his league-leading 20th home run on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 at Progressive Field.
With the win, the Dodgers are now 34-21 through 55 games, while the Guardians are 29-25. Ohtani also created a new class in baseball history with his performance, which included two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Per Greg Harvey of OptaSTATS on social media:
Players in MLB history to have 20+ home runs, 10+ stolen bases & 50+ runs scored before June in a season:
Shohei Ohtani in 2025.
That’s it.
Of course, having four games in March gives Ohtani a bit of a chance to jumpstart his season in a way that other players historically couldn't, but it's still been an excellent run for the reigning National League MVP.
The 30-year-old is hitting .296 with 20 homers, 35 RBIs, 11 steals, 59 runs scored and a 1.053 OPS. He's putting himself in conversation for the MVP yet again, and he hasn't even started pitching yet. He's expected to do that again after the All-Star break as the Dodgers chase another World Series championship.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon as Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles. He'll be opposed by left-hander Kolby Allard.
Kershaw is 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA in two starts since coming off the injured list. Allard is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West and Cleveland is in third in the American League Central.
