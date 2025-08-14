Fastball

Shohei Ohtani Makes Personal History in Epic Strikeout of Mike Trout

Ohtani got the better of his former teammate, but the Angels got the better of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) comes out of the game as a pitcher during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Aug. 13.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) comes out of the game as a pitcher during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Aug. 13. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Wednesday night, finishing off a three-game sweep of the defending world champions. It's actually the second sweep of the Dodgers this season for the Angels, who improved to 59-62.

Shohei Ohtani put together an uneven performance against his former team, going 1-for-4 at the plate with a triple and three strikeouts. He also gave up four earned runs on five hits over 4.1 innings on the mound. He walked none and struck out seven, and his season ERA sits at 3.47.

Despite the uneven results, Ohtani did still do some special things, including striking out former teammate Mike Trout on a 101 mph fastball.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Shohei Ohtani’s fastest pitches for strikeouts in MLB & WBC:

3/16/23: 102.0 mph (Pasquantino)
9/10/22: 101.4 mph (Tucker)
6/9/22: 101.0 mph (Devers)
7/6/22: 100.9 mph (Stallings)
Today: 100.7 mph (Trout)
3/30/23: 100.7 mph (Laureano)

Ohtani's punchout of Trout instantly reminds baseball fans of the epic matchup between the two in the 2023 World Baseball Classic Final. With two outs in the ninth inning, Ohtani struck out Trout to end the game and give Team Japan the win - it's third WBC title in history.

Trout went 0-for-3 at the plate and is hitting .238 this season.

The Dodgers are off on Thursday, but they'll be back in action on Friday night in a hugely important series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have overtaken the Dodgers for first place in the National League West, and now lead the division by one game.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

