Shohei Ohtani Makes Wild History as Los Angeles Dodgers Drop Series Opener to D-backs
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field.
Los Angeles is now 25-13 and in first place in the National League West, while the D-backs are 20-18 and in fourth.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the loss for LA, going five innings and allowing five earned runs. He walked one and struck out four. He's now 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA. Brandon Pfaadt earned the win for Arizona after going 6.1 scoreless innings.
Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 with his 11th home run of the season, but it wasn't enough. However, the blast did put Ohtani at the forefront of some very unique baseball history, per @OptaSTATS:
Current MLB ranks for Shohei Ohtani:
HR: t-4th (11)
XBH: t-5th (21)
TB: 4th (89)
RBI: t-96th (16)
It's the first time any player has been in the top 5 in MLB in HR, XBH & TB but outside the top 90 in RBI at the end of any day in May or later (since RBI became official in 1920).
The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is a three-time MVP, a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 2024 and is hoping to help them repeat this year.
He's also hoping to return to the mound later this summer, which will make him even more of a must-watch for fans. He hasn't pitched since 2023 because of elbow surgery.
The Dodgers will play against the D-backs again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Roki Sasaki (LAD) pitches against Eduardo Rodriguez (ARZ).
Related MLB Stories
CASAS UPDATE: After having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon this week, Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas got a mixed bag of updates. CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: