Shohei Ohtani Makes Wild History as Los Angeles Dodgers Drop Series Opener to D-backs

Current MLB ranks for Shohei Ohtani:



HR: t-4th (11)

XBH: t-5th (21)

TB: 4th (89)

RBI: t-96th (16)



It's the first time any player has been in the top 5 in MLB in HR, XBH & TB but outside the top 90 in RBI at the end of any day in May or later (since RBI became official in 1920). pic.twitter.com/QGu7DwUBke