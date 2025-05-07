Shohei Ohtani Joins Exclusive List in Baseball History with Continued Power, Speed Combo

10+ HR & 10+ SB in team’s first 36 games of a season:



2025 Shohei Ohtani

2005 Brian Roberts

2004 Carlos Beltran

1997 Larry Walker

1996 Barry Bonds

1990 Jose Canseco

1988 Canseco

1987 Eric Davis

1981 Andre Dawson

1970 Carl Yastrzemski

1967 Lou Brock

1922 Ken Williams