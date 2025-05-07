Shohei Ohtani Joins Exclusive List in Baseball History with Continued Power, Speed Combo
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost against the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night, falling in ten innings. With the loss, the Dodgers are now 24-12 on the season. They are in first place in the National League West. The Marlins are 14-21 and have slipped to last in the National League East.
Though the Dodgers lost, it can't be blamed on designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double. He drove in two runs and scored one more. HIs effort raised his average to .296. He also has 10 homers and a 1.006 OPS, joining some unique baseball history through the first 36 games of the season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
10+ HR & 10+ SB in team’s first 36 games of a season:
2025 Shohei Ohtani
2005 Brian Roberts
2004 Carlos Beltran
1997 Larry Walker
1996 Barry Bonds
1990 Jose Canseco
1988 Canseco
1987 Eric Davis
1981 Andre Dawson
1970 Carl Yastrzemski
1967 Lou Brock
1922 Ken Williams
In addition to his 10 homers and 10 stolen bases, Ohtani has 15 RBIs. Last season, he became the first player in baseball history to go 50/50 in a year, as he stole 59 bases and hit 54 home runs en route to the National League MVP Award. And what's even more impressive about this historic accomplishment is that Ohtani has joined this club in just 34 games, as he missed two games for the birth of his daughter in April.
The Dodgers and Marlins will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers have not announced a starter as of this posting.
Related MLB Stories
CASAS UPDATE: After having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon this week, Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas got a mixed bag of updates. CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: