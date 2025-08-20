Shohei Ohtani Just Did Something Not Seen in Nearly 100 Years of History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Tuesday night, running their impressive season-long record to 72-54. The reigning World Series champions, they continue to lead the National League West, though they briefly fell out of first place last week.
Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 in the win, clocking his 44th home run of the season. He had two RBIs and a run scored, and the RBIs were his 82nd and 83rd of the campaign. He has scored 120 runs, which marked some excellent baseball history, per @OptaSTATS:
Shohei Ohtani has reached 120 RBI in 124 games this season. It is the fewest games into a season for 120 RBI in the NL since Chuck Klein set the record at 109 games in 1932.
(***The post says RBIs, it should say runs***).
Ohtani is now hitting .284 with a .392 on-base percentage. He has a 1.015 OPS and is putting himself in position to win this fourth MVP overall, and his second straight NL MVP.
Emmett Sheehan earned the win by tossing six innings and giving up four earned runs. He struck out seven. Austin Gomber took the loss for Colorado, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani will start on the mound this time for LA, and he brings in a 0-0 record and a 3.47 ERA. The Rockies will send Tanner Gordon to the mound. He's gone 3-5 with a 7.98 ERA.
