Shohei Ohtani Just Keeps Doing Things We've Never Seen Before in History

The reigning National League MVP went hit two home runs on Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers re-took first place in the National League West.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a solo home-run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 14.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs after hitting a solo home-run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 14.
Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two walks on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5 at Dodger Stadium.

With the win, the Dodgers are now 42-29, and they moved back into first place in the National League West. The Giants are now 41-30 and in second place.

With the big night, Ohtani continued to make baseball history that we've never seen before, according to @OptaSTATS:

Players with 25+ home runs, 10+ stolen bases & 5+ triples before July in a season, MLB history:

Shohei Ohtani in 2023
Shohei Ohtani in 2025

The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is hitting .290 with 25 homers and 41 RBIs, to go along with his 11 stolen bases. He has a .385 on-base percentage and is among the most feared hitters in the entire league.

An eight year veteran of the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, he's got 250 career home runs and is a three-time MVP. He joins Frank Robinson as one of only two players in baseball history to win the MVP Award in both leagues.

Ohtani will get a chance to do more special things on Sunday when the Dodgers and Giants wrap up their series at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Right-hander Dustin May will take the ball for Los Angeles as he continues his comeback season from Tommy John surgery. He's gone 3-4 with a 4.46 ERA, while left-hander Kyle Harrison goes for San Francisco.

He's 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA as a fill-in in the rotation.

