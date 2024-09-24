Shohei Ohtani on Pace to Join Legendary Willie Mays in Baseball History

Shohei Ohtani since the All-Star break:



24 HR, most in MLB

32 SB, most in MLB



only player to lead MLB in both HR & SB for a 2nd half (since 1st ASG in 1933): 1955 Willie Mays



Ohtani will join him if he maintains his leads



