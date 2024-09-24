Fastball

Shohei Ohtani on Pace to Join Legendary Willie Mays in Baseball History

As Shohei Ohtani races toward his third MVP Award in three years, the Dodgers star is also set to join Willie Mays in some legendary baseball history.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sept 22.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sept 22. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on pace to join the legendary Willie Mays in some amazing baseball history this season.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Shohei Ohtani since the All-Star break:

24 HR, most in MLB
32 SB, most in MLB

only player to lead MLB in both HR & SB for a 2nd half (since 1st ASG in 1933): 1955 Willie Mays

Ohtani will join him if he maintains his leads

h/t @EliasSports

It's been amazing what Ohtani has done since the break - and for the entire season as whole. After signing a 10-year, $700 million deal last offseason, Ohtani has completely lived up to the price tag and is going to win his third MVP Award in four years.

He's got the Dodgers in position to earn the No. 1 seed in the looming National League playoffs and pairs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to make up the best trio of any lineup in the sport.

The 30-year-old is hitting .301 this season with 53 homers and 123 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases, making him the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season.

With six games left and the Dodgers still motivated to earn the top seed, there's a chance that Ohtani could push for the 60/60 club as well. While that seems unlikely, it does seem possible that he could hit at least the 60 stolen base mark.

When the Dodgers take the field in the playoffs, it will be Ohtani's first appearance in them since coming to the United States in 2018.

As for Mays, he is one of the best players to have ever lived. He spent 23 years in professional baseball between the Negro Leagues and the Major Leagues, playing for the Birmingham Black Barons, New York Giants, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. He hit 660 career home runs and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History