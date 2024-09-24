Shohei Ohtani on Pace to Join Legendary Willie Mays in Baseball History
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on pace to join the legendary Willie Mays in some amazing baseball history this season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani since the All-Star break:
24 HR, most in MLB
32 SB, most in MLB
only player to lead MLB in both HR & SB for a 2nd half (since 1st ASG in 1933): 1955 Willie Mays
Ohtani will join him if he maintains his leads
h/t @EliasSports
It's been amazing what Ohtani has done since the break - and for the entire season as whole. After signing a 10-year, $700 million deal last offseason, Ohtani has completely lived up to the price tag and is going to win his third MVP Award in four years.
He's got the Dodgers in position to earn the No. 1 seed in the looming National League playoffs and pairs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to make up the best trio of any lineup in the sport.
The 30-year-old is hitting .301 this season with 53 homers and 123 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases, making him the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season.
With six games left and the Dodgers still motivated to earn the top seed, there's a chance that Ohtani could push for the 60/60 club as well. While that seems unlikely, it does seem possible that he could hit at least the 60 stolen base mark.
When the Dodgers take the field in the playoffs, it will be Ohtani's first appearance in them since coming to the United States in 2018.
As for Mays, he is one of the best players to have ever lived. He spent 23 years in professional baseball between the Negro Leagues and the Major Leagues, playing for the Birmingham Black Barons, New York Giants, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. He hit 660 career home runs and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.
