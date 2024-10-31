Shohei Ohtani on Track to Make History Never Seen Before as 2024 Season Concludes
The Los Angeles Dodgers captured the World Series championship on Wednesday night by beating the New York Yankees in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. The 7-6 win gave the Dodgers their eighth World Series title in history. It was their first title since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and their first full-season title since 1988.
While players like Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and Enrique Hernandez all got their second titles with Los Angeles, Shohei Ohtani got his first. Signed to a 10-year deal worth $700 million last offseason, Ohtani absolutely lived up to the hype, even in a year where he couldn't pitch while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Ohtani had one of the best regular seasons we've ever seen in 2024, becoming the first player to ever register 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season. His 54 homer, 59 steal campaign electrified fans all across the world. It's a foregone conclusion at this point that he'll win the National League MVP Award and when he does, he'll create some more incredible history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
In MLB history,
over 30 players have hit 50 HR in a season
over 200 players have had 50 SB in a season
over 150 players have won MVP
over 1500 players have won a WS
Only one has done all four (same season or not): Shohei Ohtani.
He did it all in 2024 (assuming he wins MVP).
Once Ohtani wins the MVP, it will be his third in the last four years. It will also be his first in the National League, joining Frank Robinson as the only players to win the award in both leagues.
The MVP Award is awarded later in November.
