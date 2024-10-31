Shohei Ohtani on Track to Make History Never Seen Before as 2024 Season Concludes

In MLB history,



over 30 players have hit 50 HR in a season

over 200 players have had 50 SB in a season

over 150 players have won MVP

over 1500 players have won a WS



Only one has done all four (same season or not): Shohei Ohtani.



He did it all in 2024 (assuming he wins MVP). pic.twitter.com/zBPCLyScCd