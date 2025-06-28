Shohei Ohtani Passes Hall of Famer in Dodgers History with Latest Blast
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium as Shohei Ohtani stole the show once again.
The reigning National League MVP went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs in the win. The home run was his 29th and put him past Hall of Famer Duke Snider in franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 83 games, Dodgers history:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 29
1955 Duke Snider: 28
1951 Gil Hodges: 28
2019 Cody Bellinger: 27
2000 Gary Sheffield: 27
Snider spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants. He hit .295 for his career with a .380 on-base percentage, blasting 407 home runs and driving in 1,333 runs. He led the major leagues in runs twice, RBIs once and slugging percentage once. He also led the National League in homers with 43 in 1956. An eight-time All-Star, he was also a two-time World Series champion.
Ohtani is now hitting .295 for the season, and he has 54 RBIs. The top vote-getter in the National League, he'll start the All-Star Game for Dave Roberts' team.
The Dodgers and Royals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Seth Lugo will take the ball for Kansas City while Ohtani pitches for the Dodgers. He'll serve as an opener as he continues to build his pitch count after returning from Tommy John surgery.
He's given up one run in two innings thus far.
