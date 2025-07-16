Shohei Ohtani Passes Hall of Famer in History with All-Star Game Knock

Most career total bases recorded by a designated hitter - #AllStarGame history:

6- Shohei Ohtani (Via a 1st inning single for the NL earlier on tonight)

5- Edgar Martinez

4- Bobby Bonilla

4- Jeff Conine

4- David Ortiz

4- J.D. Martinez

4- Elias Diaz

3- Albert Pujols

3- Ryan Braun