Shohei Ohtani Passes Hall of Famer in History with All-Star Game Knock
With a first-inning single in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani passed Hall of Fame designated hitter Edgar Martinez in some special baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career total bases recorded by a designated hitter - #AllStarGame history:
6- Shohei Ohtani (Via a 1st inning single for the NL earlier on tonight)
5- Edgar Martinez
4- Bobby Bonilla
4- Jeff Conine
4- David Ortiz
4- J.D. Martinez
4- Elias Diaz
3- Albert Pujols
3- Ryan Braun
Ohtani led off the bottom of the first with a single to center field against reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. He went 1-for-2 in total.
The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani is having another stellar season at the plate for the Dodgers, who lead the National League West at the All-Star break. He's hitting .276 with 32 home runs and 60 RBIs, while also adding 12 stolen bases. He's got a .987 OPS and is certainly in contention for his second straight MVP Award, and his fourth overall.
Moreover, Ohtani has returned to the mound this season after not throwing all of 2024 because of Tommy John surgery. Though he's made just five appearances, he's got an ERA of just 1.00 in nine innings. He's struck out 10 and will hope to be built up well enough to be a real weapon for the Dodgers in the playoffs.
The Dodgers will kick off the second half of the season on Friday night when they host the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Milwaukee recently swept LA at American Family Field.
